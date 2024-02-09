Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 150,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

