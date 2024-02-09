Paramount Global Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

