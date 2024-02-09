Parkland Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

