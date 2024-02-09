Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

