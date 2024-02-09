Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 227.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

