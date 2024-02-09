Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $15.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,327 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 192,327 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

