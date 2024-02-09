Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.