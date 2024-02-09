Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.29.

Shares of PHIO stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

