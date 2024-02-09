Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.