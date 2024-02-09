Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

PXD stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.