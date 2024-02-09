Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

PSNY stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

