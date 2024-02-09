Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $421,698.94 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

