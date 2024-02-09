Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,642 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $121,442.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.29 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on POWI

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.