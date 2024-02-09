PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.
PPL Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.
Institutional Trading of PPL
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
