Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 3.8 %

About Precision Drilling

PD opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

