Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$139.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PD. TD Securities dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$100.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.13.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

