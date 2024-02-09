Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

