Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$115.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

PBH stock opened at C$92.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$93.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$87.68 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.6194258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.75%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Stories

