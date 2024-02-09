Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

