Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Michael E. Sturmer Sells 2,260 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of PGNY opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
