Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Michael E. Sturmer Sells 2,260 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGNY opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after buying an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Progyny by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after buying an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

