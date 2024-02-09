PureTech Health plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PureTech Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.95) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.45). The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($4.67) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of PRTC stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.