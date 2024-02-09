PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider David A. Tyler Buys 46,505 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider David A. Tyler bought 46,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($62,379.78).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.26) on Friday. PZ Cussons plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.60 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.67 ($2.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, December 4th.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Stories

