Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Issued By Zacks Research

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Avantor by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

