Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Envista Holdings Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Envista Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $22.43 on Friday. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,353,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

