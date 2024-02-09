Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.34 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.09 million, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

