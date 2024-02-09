Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Reduced by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

