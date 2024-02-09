Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of SWTX opened at $46.43 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 522,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 121,682.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

