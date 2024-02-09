Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Reduced by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

