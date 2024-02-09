Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $15.40 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $52.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $17.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,620.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,318.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,076.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 45.84%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 EPS.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 241,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

