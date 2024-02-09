Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Issued By Northland Capmk

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.