Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $61.86 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.55 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.36 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $46.39 to $51.55 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.