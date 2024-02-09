Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.62 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

