Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,336 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,060,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 65.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

