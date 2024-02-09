Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 23,885 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

The Shyft Group stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.68. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHYF

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.