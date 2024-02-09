Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 50,861 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rover Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rover Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $114,633.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,276,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,970,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,276,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,735 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROVR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.