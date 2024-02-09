Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,375 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NAPA opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

