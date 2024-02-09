Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 3,986 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.