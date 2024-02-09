Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,462 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after purchasing an additional 423,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,783,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 178,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

