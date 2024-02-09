Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 5,129 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 47.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 32.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $90.06 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

