Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 576 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU stock opened at $588.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $561.60 and a 200-day moving average of $501.20. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $334.36 and a 12-month high of $599.61.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.