Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,155 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

