Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

