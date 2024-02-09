Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 121.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,957,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

