Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Insider Ariel King Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM – Get Free Report) insider Ariel King acquired 1,500,000 shares of Queensland Pacific Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$57,000.00 ($37,012.99).

Queensland Pacific Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

About Queensland Pacific Metals

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited focuses on the production of metals for the emerging lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle sector. The company produces nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, alumina, and hematite. It owns 100% interests in the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub project located in northern Queensland.

