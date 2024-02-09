QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $14.09. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. QuinStreet shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 73,904 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $802.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

