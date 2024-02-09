Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $173.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

