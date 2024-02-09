Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.03% of Rapid7 worth $56,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 150.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 252,318 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Rapid7 Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RPD opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

