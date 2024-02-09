Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.27.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.38. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

