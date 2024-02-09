Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.91.

NYSE:O opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 8.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

