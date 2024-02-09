Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 7,228 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,885,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

